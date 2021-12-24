High-risk patients receive new treatment at DHR Health in Edinburg

While vaccinations have laid down a path to having a sense of normalcy this holiday season, those with weakened immune systems are still having to practice caution in keeping themselves safe amid the pandemic.

A new treatment that’s designed to help people who are immunocompromised was administered Thursday at DHR Health in Edinburg. The new antibody drug is called Evusheld by Astrazeneca.

The treatment is not an alternative for the COVID-19 vaccine or a booster shot. Instead, it’s an added protective measure for those who are immunocompromised.

It was a little more than two weeks ago when the FDA issued an emergency-use authorization for a new monoclonal antibody treatment.

“People of very goodwill think, if everyone has been vaccinated and boosted, they’re ok,” said Gerry Fleuriet, president of the Harlingen CISD School Board. ”That is not true for my population. That is not true for the conditions that I live with every day.”

Fleuriet is 78 years old and has to take medication for her rheumatoid arthritis that essentially compromises her immune system. But the new drug has the potential to change that.

“It prevents you from getting COVID if you are at high-risk,” said Dr. Sohail Rao, president and CEO of DHR Health Institute for Research and Development. “All the previous monoclonal antibodies were actually treating you once you had COVID and had a high risk, so there’s a big difference between the two of them, so that’s one.”

In addition to being a preventative treatment for COVID-negative patients, Astrazeneca’s Evusheld also separates itself from past treatments by being administered through a shot rather than an IV.

It also offers protection that can last anywhere from six to nine months, far longer than the three-month maximum protection offered by past monoclonal antibody treatment.

“This is the best thing to protect them for a longer duration of time,” Dr. Rao said.

A total of four patients received the new treatment in the Valley. The information collected from those receiving it will help supply crucial information.

“So all of these patients are going to collectively and individually going to be very important for us to make a data-driven, evidence-based decision as to what is the best treatment option,” Dr. Rao said.

Another patient taking part is Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider, who has been fighting cancer for 12 years. While the treatment is likely to help as he works to continue chemotherapy, his hope is that his treatment might be able to help others.

“If I can help people to have that opportunity by using my body as an experimental petri dish, if you want to call it, then so be it,” Chief Snider said. “It’s good, you know. That’s what we’re here to do.”

Channel 5 News asked if this is a type of treatment where people might come in for an additional shot after that six to nine month period, but we were told that it’s just too soon to come to an answer.

Anyone interested in the treatment can call 956-342-4896.