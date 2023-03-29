x

High School Soccer Playoffs - Area Round Scores and Highlights

4 hours 5 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, March 28 2023 Mar 28, 2023 March 28, 2023 11:34 PM March 28, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

Area Round - High School Soccer Playoffs

Boys

6A

Brownsville Rivera 1, SA O'Connor 0

Harlingen 3, Del Rio 2

Laredo Alexander 2, Edinburg North 0

SA Harlan 2, Los Fresnos 1 (OT)

5A

Brownville Porter 4, Victoria West 0

Sharyland 5, CC Veterans 0

Brownsville Lopez 3, Laredo Martin 1

Juarez-Lincoln 1, McAllen High 0

4A

Brownsville IDEA Sports Park 3, Ingleside 1

Girls

6A

SA Taft 3, Los Fresnos 0

Harlingen 3, SA Brennan 1

SA O'Connor 9, Weslaco 1

5A

McAllen High 3, CC Veterans Memorial 1

McAllen Rowe 5, Flour Bluff 4

McAllen Memorial 3, Victoria West 0

