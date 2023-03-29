High School Soccer Playoffs - Area Round Scores and Highlights
Area Round - High School Soccer Playoffs
Boys
6A
Brownsville Rivera 1, SA O'Connor 0
Harlingen 3, Del Rio 2
Laredo Alexander 2, Edinburg North 0
SA Harlan 2, Los Fresnos 1 (OT)
5A
Brownville Porter 4, Victoria West 0
Sharyland 5, CC Veterans 0
Brownsville Lopez 3, Laredo Martin 1
Juarez-Lincoln 1, McAllen High 0
4A
Brownsville IDEA Sports Park 3, Ingleside 1
Girls
6A
SA Taft 3, Los Fresnos 0
Harlingen 3, SA Brennan 1
SA O'Connor 9, Weslaco 1
5A
McAllen High 3, CC Veterans Memorial 1
McAllen Rowe 5, Flour Bluff 4
McAllen Memorial 3, Victoria West 0
