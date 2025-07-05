Hill Country flooding: Here’s how to give and receive help

Aerial view of damage along the Guadalupe River near Kerrville on July 5, 2025. Heavy rains in the Hill Country on July for caused catastrophic flooding and loss of life. Credit: Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas Hill Country is reeling after a devastating flood with a confirmed death toll of 43 as of Saturday afternoon. The Kerr County’s sheriff's office said the victims include 28 adults and 15 children.

Rescue efforts are still underway as authorities search for 27 girls who went missing from Camp Mystic, a long-running Christian camp. With families turning to social media for answers, officials warn the full scope of the disaster may not be known yet.

Texas still faces flood threats as officials warn caution. Saturday's forecast predicts 2-4 inches of rain, with isolated areas potentially receiving up to 10 inches per the National Weather Service.

As rescue efforts continue in Kerrville, questions are arising about how to assist those affected by the flood. Here is a guide on how you can help those in need, along with safety tips for dealing with flood warnings and what to do when you encounter flood waters.

How to help Texans affected by the floods The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund has been set up to help those impacted by the floods. The fund was created by The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a 501(c)(3) charity, that will be directing money to “vetted organizations providing rescue, relief, and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance,” according to its site. Additionally, Southern Oaks Church is organizing a supply drive to support those impacted. Church officials urged locals to stay off the roads today but are encouraging people to start gathering items from home. Supplies can be dropped off at 122 Valley View in Kerrville. They are looking for hygiene kits, baby and child essentials, clothing, food and nutrition, comfort and coping materials and more. For those who live far away, the church has set up an online donation on its site. Select “River Flood Relief Fund” to donate to flood victims. Austin’s Jester King Brewery is collecting items as well. Materials can be dropped off on Saturday or Sunday at their address: 13187 Fitzhugh Rd in Austin. Materials will be dropped off at Cross Kingdom Church. Items most in need are bottled water, non-perishable food, new socks and underwear, kids clothing, diapers and baby wipes, flashlights and batteries, toiletries and cleaning supplies and pet food. Treaty Oak Distillery in Dripping Springs is also taking donations. The address is 16604 Fitzhugh Rd in Dripping Springs. They are looking for cleaning and recovery supplies, food and water, emergency supplies, personal hygiene products, tools and more. TEXSAR, an Austin-based nonprofit specializing in emergency response, has deployed swiftwater rescue teams, boats, drones and search dogs to aid in the search for the missing. The group is aiming to raise $100,000 to sustain its efforts. Donations can be made online. The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center in Kerrville is collecting nonperishable food, diapers, and cleaning items like bleach, trash bags, brooms and shovels. Donations can be dropped off at its Social Services office, located at 855 Hays Street in Kerrville.

How to get recovery assistance Cross Kingdom Church in Kerrville has received many donations, and church officials said people can come by and grab things. The address is 3044 Junction Hwy in Kerrville. Texans who sustained damage caused by the storms are encouraged to report it through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool.The tool helps emergency management officials understand the scope of the damage, which can influence emergency declarations and federal spending. If you are impacted by a natural disaster, government services and community resources are available to help you with recovery. Organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and local volunteer organizations can help you find food, shelter and supplies, as well as assist you with clean-up efforts. Texas Health and Human Services is responsible for coordinating efforts to help Texans in need immediately after a widespread emergency. After a disaster, a state’s governor can issue a disaster declaration, asking the president to declare an emergency or major disaster, which then frees up federal funds to help those affected. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster assistance in these situations. Before applying for assistance from FEMA, insured Texans should first file claims through their existing policies. People cannot receive disaster and insurance assistance for the same damages. Doing so would be considered insurance fraud, according to FEMA. If you need to file an insurance claim because your home or property was damaged, call your insurance company to report the damages and be ready to answer questions about how you were impacted. Be sure to take photos and videos to submit to insurance or FEMA and document damages for your records. If you need help quickly, you can ask your insurance company about an advanced payment. If you aren’t able to live in your home after the disaster because of extensive damage, most policies will cover some housing costs, according to the Texas Department of Insurance, so be sure to keep your receipts. If you need help filing a claim, TDI has a helpline that operates Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time. Texans can call 800-252-3439 to find out contact information for their insurance company and ask any questions about claims. The State Bar of Texas also offers a toll-free legal hotline to assist low-income Texans with issues like replacing lost documents, insurance questions, landlord-tenant problems, price-gouging or avoiding contractor scams following a natural disaster. Residents can call 800-504-7030, which is answered in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Those who qualify for assistance are matched with Texas lawyers who can provide free, limited legal help, according to the state bar’s website.

Here’s what to do in case of flooding: Follow evacuation orders from local authorities and take an emergency kit with you.

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just six inches of water can make a person fall, while one foot of water is enough to sweep up a vehicle during a flood.

If flood waters rise around your vehicle, leave it and move to higher ground. If you are stuck in a flooded area, look for a higher space away from flood waters. Stay off bridges that go over fast-moving water. You can check for flooded or closed roads through the state’s drivetexas.org website.

Be careful in areas where flood waters have receded and watch out for debris or electrically charged standing water. Stay away from all bodies of water and electric lines near you.

Shut off your home’s main circuit breakers to prevent appliance short circuits and the threat of electrocution.

Make a plan for your pets and take them with you in case of an evacuation.

How to set up emergency alerts To know when a weather emergency is expected or to stay updated during a disaster, sign up for emergency alerts from your city or county. Residents can look up their county emergency management office online to sign up for emergency emails and texts. Texans who rely on electricity for medical reasons can apply for chronic conditions or critical care status, which provide extra notifications ahead of interruptions or suspensions of service. Applications have to be approved by a physician and submitted to the transmission and distribution utility that covers your address. The status doesn’t guarantee uninterrupted power, so if electricity is a necessity, make other arrangements ahead of a storm if possible. Texans with disabilities or people who would require additional medical assistance during an emergency can also sign up for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, a free system run by the state that gives emergency responders additional information about the communities they are helping in the aftermath of a natural disaster. Major phone providers participate in the federal wireless emergency alert system, which enables federal, state and local authorities to broadcast alerts to mobile devices. Check the settings on your phone to ensure you have these alerts turned on. They are often labeled “Government Alerts” or “Emergency Alert Messages.” If you need to find community resources during a disaster, dial 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905 for information about resources including food, health, housing and more.

How to get mental health support It is normal for people to experience shock in the immediate aftermath of a disaster. People like those with existing mental health conditions may see increased symptoms of stress. Others may focus on recovery and relief efforts but may feel symptoms of stress and trauma later on, according to experts. Symptoms can include aches, trouble sleeping, changes in appetite, losing motivation, getting frustrated more frequently and feeling overwhelmed, sad, numb, lonely and physically or mentally drained. Most emotional responses and stress symptoms are temporary, but if they persist for two weeks or longer, it is recommended to seek help. Signs of greater emotional distress can include feeling hopeless, feeling guilty without being sure why, having difficulty readjusting to home and work life, excessive smoking, drinking or drug use or thinking of hurting yourself or someone else, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). SAMHSA runs the Disaster Distress Helpline, which provides support to people experiencing emotional distress related to disasters. The helpline operates year-round, 24 hours a day and is free and confidential. You can call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected with a trained crisis counselor who can provide counseling, healthy coping tips and more information on signs of emotional distress. Crisis counselors can also provide local resources for additional support. Trained crisis counselors are also available through the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Read more tips about how to take care of your mental health during natural disasters here.

Shape the future of Texas at the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin! We bring together Texas’ most inspiring thinkers, leaders and innovators to discuss the issues that matter to you. Get tickets now and join us this November.

TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/07/05/texas-hill-country-flooding-how-to-help/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.