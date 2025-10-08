Historic Brownsville building being renovated into an art museum

The Historic San Fernando Building in Brownsville is getting a new purpose.

City officials said the building is being transformed into a museum, and renovations could be completed in 2026.

The city of Brownsville and the Clarissa Francis Foundation are working together to bring the pink building that sits on the corner of East Adam Street back to life as the home of a new art museum in Market Square to bring life to the downtown area.

“I think the San Fernando is going to be a crown jewel to that entire effort, and definitely one of the main attractions that will bring tourism and people to Brownsville,” Brownsville Deputy City Manager Alan Guard said.

The San Fernando Building was built in 1877 and has been used as a furniture store, a hotel and a salon. Guard said the San Fernando Building is an important piece of history.

“That particular building has a wonderful history in it. It really speaks to the culture of our downtown area and Brownsville, guard said. “The historical preservation has always been a high priority for our community and our commission."

The Clarissa Francis Foundation is funding the project, which is expected to cost between $1.5 and $2.5 million.

