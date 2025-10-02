Historic Samano Building in Brownsville reopening with fundraising event
The Historic Samano Building in Brownsville is reopening more than a year after renovations began.
The building will offer housing for the city’s homeless population.
The reopening is set for Thursday, Oct. 2, and a fundraiser will be held to celebrate a Brownsville non-profit.
The organization — Come Dream Come Build — helps with affordable housing. The fundraiser will help support the organization’s Youthbuild Program, which helps young adults gain trade certifications in welding, construction and more.
Students in the program will be auctioning off their own handcrafted designs as part of the grand opening ceremony that will be held at 1158 East Elizabeth St.
