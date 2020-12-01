Hospitals prepare for surge as some Valley schools begin in-person learning

Brownsville Independent School District gave students the option of in-person learning on Monday.

However, this raises concern after thousands of people traveled during the Thanksgiving holiday and cases continue to rise in some places across the country.

Some Rio Grande Valley hospitals are getting prepared for what could come.

"If every hospital in every big city is getting surged at the same time, there won't be any place to go," Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said.

