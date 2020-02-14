Houston Dynamo Vence 3-0 a UTRGV en Amistoso
EDINBURG - El Houston Dynamo venció 3-0 a UTRGV en un partido amistoso.
Darwin Quintero arrancó en el once titular del Dynamo. Niko Hansen anotó el primer tanto del encuentro.
