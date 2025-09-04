HVAC technicians hoping for more job openings following competitive summer season

Graduating from a technical school marks a significant milestone.

However, transitioning into the workforce can be a challenge.

Mohamed Deyab graduated from Texas State Technical College with an HVAC certification this summer.

Despite a 4.0 GPA, Deyab said landing a job hasn't been easy.

“It’s a little challenging to find a job,” Deyab said.

He has a background in healthcare and is working as a respiratory therapist in order to support his family, but he said he’s not giving up on his dream to be an HVAC technician. He said his passion comes from wanting to help the community that helped him.

“I was affected from the flood and the community helped me, so I want to give something back,” Deyab said.

Workforce Solutions Cameron said about three jobs for HVAC technicians open every month on average. Hidalgo County averages about 12 job openings a month.

“It’s a steady 7.5% growth per year, and out of those 12 posts, 25 people are getting hired per month,” Workforce Solutions spokesman Julio Salinas said.

Salinas said the field is competitive, especially during the summer months.

“We do see the trend of when the hire starts to happen, mostly around before the summer because it gets hot,” Salinas said. “It’s when mostly SC units break, so you do see the dip through the year."

Even with the right technical skills, candidates still need strong interpersonal and diagnostic abilities to stand out, Salinas said.

Deyab said he is pushing forward even with all the competition out there, and he hopes jobseekers will too.

He is now preparing for an upcoming part-time job interview.

Watch the video above for the full story.