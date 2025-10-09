'I still can't believe what happened:' Edinburg family loses home in fire

A fire destroyed two mobile homes in Edinburg early Wednesday morning, leaving a total of five people without a home.

The fire happened at the 1400 block of Closner Boulevard at around 8 a.m., according to Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza.

A family of four lived in one of the homes, and an elderly man lived in the other mobile home, Garza said.

The sole breadwinner of one of those homes only comes down to the Rio Grande Valley on the weekends. Wednesday was an exception, as Gerardo Peña made the trip from Corpus Christi to make sure his family was OK.

Their home is a total loss

“I don't have a dime,” Peña said, adding that he’s worried about how his family will be able to afford a new home.

“I already spent the little I had, I just bought a new car to get back to work,” Peña said.

Peña said the family recently bought a new car after a crash. It’s how he gets to work at an oil refinery in Corpus Christi.

Luis Peña, the family’s oldest son, said he heard an explosion coming from his neighbor's trailer on Wednesday morning where the elderly man lives.

Garza said no injuries were reported in the fire.

A city spokesperson said the fire started next door and spread quickly to the Peña home. While most of the family's belongings were destroyed, the Peña family said they're counting their blessings.

“Thank God my family is OK, but I still can't believe what happened,” Peña said.

Peña said his family is receiving help from the county to pay for small things such as food and clothing. Peña added that he and his family plan on staying at a hotel for at least the next month.

Garza said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Watch the video above for the full story.