Ian Szczuroski esa nuestro jugador de la semana

3 hours 29 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2024 Sep 11, 2024 September 11, 2024 10:25 PM September 11, 2024 in Noticias RGV - Deportes

Nuestro jugador de la semana número dos de los emparrillados es este caballero, Ian Szczuroski

de la preparatoria de Hidalgo.

El mariscal y corredor de los piratas recibió 4.200 compartidas, 79 comentarios y 904 reacciones para un total de 5.183 votos.

Este caballero logro dos anotaciones en el partido contra La Feria, lo malo es que su equipo perdió el duelo, pero tiene la oportunidad de volver a la columna de la victoria en cuando enfrenten a Río Hondo.

