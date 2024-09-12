Ian Szczuroski esa nuestro jugador de la semana
Nuestro jugador de la semana número dos de los emparrillados es este caballero, Ian Szczuroski
de la preparatoria de Hidalgo.
El mariscal y corredor de los piratas recibió 4.200 compartidas, 79 comentarios y 904 reacciones para un total de 5.183 votos.
Este caballero logro dos anotaciones en el partido contra La Feria, lo malo es que su equipo perdió el duelo, pero tiene la oportunidad de volver a la columna de la victoria en cuando enfrenten a Río Hondo.
More News
News Video
-
Birders speak out against plans to expand SPI convention center
-
Valley Baptist Harlingen seeing increase in NICU admissions
-
PSJA ISD helping graduates transition to college with STC office
-
La Joya ISD launching superintendent's advisory committees
-
McAllen police search for suspect accused of stealing $30K during home purchase
Sports Video
-
Band of the Week - La Villa High School
-
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
URTGV football team hosts first open practice for fans
-
UTRGV athletic director speaks on football team's first open practice