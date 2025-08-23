ICE Harlingen arrest undocumented migrant for possession, assault

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Harlingen arrested an undocumented migrant on narcotics and assault charges.

According to a post on X, 42-year-old Javier Medrano, of Mexico, was arrested for possession of cocaine and assault causing bodily injury in Laredo.

Medrano has been previously convicted of illegal entry in to the U.S.