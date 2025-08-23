ICE Harlingen arrest undocumented migrant for possession, assault
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Harlingen arrested an undocumented migrant on narcotics and assault charges.
According to a post on X, 42-year-old Javier Medrano, of Mexico, was arrested for possession of cocaine and assault causing bodily injury in Laredo.
Medrano has been previously convicted of illegal entry in to the U.S.
More News
News Video
-
Valley residents protest new state redistricting map
-
ICE Harlingen arrest undocumented migrant for possession, assault
-
Mercedes police investigate elderly couple found dead inside garage
-
DPS holds annual memorial obstacle course in La Feria
-
City of McAllen offering rental assistance to eligible residents