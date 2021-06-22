IDEA Public Schools offering free meals during the summer

Children under the age of 18 will receive free breakfast and lunch through next month, IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program announced in a Tuesday news release.

The meals are for any child under the age of 18 and can be picked up at any IDEA campus, the public charter school announced. The meals will be provided through Friday, July 16 and can be picked up Monday through Friday at the following campuses:

• IDEA Alamo

• IDEA Brownsville

• IDEA Donna

• IDEA Edinburg

• IDEA Elsa

• IDEA Frontier

• IDEA Harlingen

• IDEA Los Encinos

• IDEA McAllen

• IDEA Mission

• IDEA North Mission

• IDEA Owassa

• IDEA Palmview

• IDEA Pharr

• IDEA Quest

• IDEA Rio Grande City

• IDEA Riverview

• IDEA Robindale

• IDEA San Benito

• IDEA San Juan

• IDEA Sports Park

• IDEA Toros

• IDEA Tres Lagos

• IDEA Weslaco

• IDEA Weslaco Pike

Parents are urged to contact the nearest campus for pick-up times, which vary by campus, the news release stated.

All meals are provided via curbside pick-up only on a first come, first serve basis. If a child is not present in the car, parents must be able to show proof of child identity in order to receive meals.?

Forms of identification include:

• Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled

• Individual student report cards

• Attendance record from parent portal of school website

• Birth certificate for children

• Student ID cards

Families seeking more information can go online.