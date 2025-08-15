Illegal gambling establishment under investigation in San Benito

An illegal gambling establishment was discovered by the San Benito Police Department, according to a news release.

The discovery was made Wednesday at around 7 p.m. after San Benito police officers responded to a “possible robbery in progress” at the 1100 block of East Expressway 83.

Officers secured the location after determining that no robbery occurred, and no immediate threat existed, according to the department.

“It was discovered that an illegal gambling establishment was being operated at the location and an investigation into the matter is ongoing,” the department said in a social media post.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.