IMAS in McAllen preparing for 17th annual brew-seum fundraiser
It's one of the most anticipated events of the year.
The 17th annual Night at the Brew-seum hosted by the International Museum of Art and Science
Development and Marketing Director Anastasia Perez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the event and how proceeds help the museum.
The 17th annual Night at the Brew-seum is scheduled for Saturday, April 5. For more information, click here.
