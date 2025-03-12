IMAS in McAllen preparing for 17th annual brew-seum fundraiser

It's one of the most anticipated events of the year.

The 17th annual Night at the Brew-seum hosted by the International Museum of Art and Science

Development and Marketing Director Anastasia Perez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the event and how proceeds help the museum.

The 17th annual Night at the Brew-seum is scheduled for Saturday, April 5. For more information, click here.