Immigration, healthcare drive high early voting turnout in the Valley

Early voting numbers are breaking records across the Rio Grande Valley, but what's actually driving people to the polls?

The Lark Community Center is a polling location in McAllen and the crowd was so large that it spilled outside. Voters there said this is the first time they've seen turnout like this since early voting began.

"Our vote is our voice. The only way that we have a say in what's happening in this nation," voter Beverly Avila said. "It's our opportunity, as citizens, to use our voice."

Voters across the Valley are heading to the polls with specific issues in mind.

Avila says border issues are what drove her to vote.

RELATED COVERAGE: Early voting turnout surges across the Valley

"I think our immigration issues is very, very big, not only here, but I have family in Minnesota that's been greatly affected," Avila said.

Others, like Blanca Marta, say the immigration system needs improvement.

"I feel that it has been a little difficult with people, especially if they are already residents. Why not help them a little so they can continue forward?" Marta said.

For some families, like Rene and Robert Richey, the focus is closer to home.

"For us, healthcare and our kids are struggling financially and we want them to be better," Rene said.

Different issues, same goal: having their voices heard.

Early voting has ended and Election Day is Tuesday.

For more election resources, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.