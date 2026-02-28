Early voting turnout surges across the Valley

Early voting wrapped up on Friday, and Rio Grande Valley election officials say they saw a change in early voting trends.

Early voting began last Tuesday and voters turned out to the polls in record numbers. Voter energy is filling the ballot boxes across the Valley.

"It's in the middle of the week and it kind of slows down," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. "But this has not let up. People have been voting all two weeks."

Garza says over the past eight years more Democrats have been dropping off ballots during early voting. In the past two cycles, Republicans have also seen rising numbers.

This year, they're on track to match those figures.

One of the highest Democratic early voting turnouts was the 2008 presidential primary with 22,000 voters. This year, that number is already at 18,000.

Votes on the final day of early voting have not yet been counted.

"And so this is an off year, and so when it's an off year you don't expect the same level of energy a presidential primary generates," Garza said.

Garza says Friday is typically the busiest day of the two-week early voting period.

So far, more than 25,000 ballots have been cast in Cameron County; 18,000 are from the Democratic ballot and almost 7,000 are from Republicans voters.

During the last primary election, just over 19,000 people voted in Cameron County. Democrats cast roughly 11,000 votes, while Republicans accounted for nearly 8,000.

Hidalgo County is also seeing higher turnout compared to the last primary.

More than 41,000 Democratic ballots have been cast and more than 10,000 Republican ones.

Compared to the previous primaries where around 27,843 Democrats voted and 9,783 Republicans.

"It's great to see that people are aware, they're informed and they're heading out to the polling locations to vote," Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Political Science Professor Alvaro Corral says one factor driving higher Democratic turnout is that the party is currently out of the presidency.

"A typical trend is there's more, sort of, frustration among the out-of-power party. And so I think that's why we're seeing elevated turnout, not just here in the region, but across the state," Corral said.

Corral adds that the candidates on the ballot may also be motivating voters.

"The race, I think, between Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico, I think, is driving a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among Democratic voters across the state," Corral said.

Polls across the Valley are now closed for early voting and Election Day is on Tuesday.

