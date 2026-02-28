x

New online map to help Harlingen residents track road work, city projects

New online map to help Harlingen residents track road work, city projects
4 hours 54 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, February 28 2026 Feb 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 11:34 AM February 28, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Harlingen city leaders are making it easier for residents to track road work and city projects.

Two online maps went live this week. One tracks city improvement projects and the other tracks street paving projects.

Each online portal has a list of projects and their status.

"The way it works, the city staff will update it. We're aiming to do it at least on a bi-weekly or monthly basis," Harlingen City Engineer Roberto Fernandez said.

The maps also break down project costs and details the type of work being done.

To view the map, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days