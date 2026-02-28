New online map to help Harlingen residents track road work, city projects

Harlingen city leaders are making it easier for residents to track road work and city projects.

Two online maps went live this week. One tracks city improvement projects and the other tracks street paving projects.

Each online portal has a list of projects and their status.

"The way it works, the city staff will update it. We're aiming to do it at least on a bi-weekly or monthly basis," Harlingen City Engineer Roberto Fernandez said.

The maps also break down project costs and details the type of work being done.

To view the map, click here.