Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 to launch improvement project in Mercedes

Drainage improvements are underway in Mercedes.

Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 is launching a new project along the drainage canal east of Mercedes, just north of Expressway 83.

The plan includes expanding ditches, which will be widened from 80 feet to 120 feet and deepened by three feet.

The upgrades are designed to hold more water and improve flow, reducing flooding issues in surrounding areas.

"The southeast side of Mercedes and the Capesallo area, as well, had a lot of repeated issues during heavy rain events. They will be greatly impacted by these improvements of this project," Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 General Manager Raul Sesin said.

Construction is expected to begin next month and be completed by November. The nearly $3 million project is funded through a 2018 voter-approved bond.