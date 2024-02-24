Incumbent Hidalgo County sheriff facing challenger in Democratic primary

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra is on the Democratic ballot for the March primary election as he seeks another term.

As part of his campaign, Guerra points to his nine years in office and the collaborations between his office and the Texas Transnational Intelligence Center he started, and the work of his more than 800 staff members.

“The result of that collaboration and cooperation is what you're seeing today, the reduction in our violent crime rate,” Guerra said.

Guerra is facing a challenger on the ballot in Frank Guerrero.

Guerrero says he disagrees with Guerra’s comments on the crime rate.

“We have a crime problem, we need to face it and we need to provide solutions to it,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero worked at the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office for 18 years. He then started a security company that received a government contract to manage a jail in New York.

Both men agree making room for more inmates is a major issue.

Guerra says decisions prior to the start of his initial term resulted in a packed jail system that needs to be expanded.

“[In] 2003 when we built that brand-new jail back then, it was not big enough for this county,” Guerra said. “This county needs about a 2,500 bed facility; currently we have only a 1,232 bed facility."

County leaders previously signed an agreement to start renting out jail space from the Willacy County jail for Hidalgo County inmates.

Guerrero says that's a bad decision.

“The decision to expand a neighboring jail in a neighboring county is just irresponsible,” Guerrero said. “We need to expand our facility. We have the infrastructure, we have the land, we have everything just to inject capital to build and expand our facility, which the state is going to require anyway."

The last day of early voting in the primary elections is Friday, March 1.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 5.

Click here for more election resources.

Watch the video above for the full story.