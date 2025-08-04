Indiana driver arrested following human smuggling chase in Weslaco, DPS says

A driver from Indiana was arrested Monday morning following a human smuggling chase that ended in Weslaco, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Cesar Rafael Leon, was arrested on five charges of human smuggling, and charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and evading arrest with a vehicle.

A total of five migrants in the vehicle were also arrested, DPS confirmed to Channel 5 News.

According to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, the chase was initiated by Border Patrol agents in Progreso when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford SUV.

The driver — Leon — fled with the migrants in the vehicle and hit a DPS patrol unit, Hernandez said. The vehicle came to a stop at the 2000 block of W. Expressway 83 in Weslaco.

One of the migrants was 36 weeks pregnant and has been hospitalized, Hernandez said.

The other four migrants are in Border Patrol custody.