Initiative brings awareness of teen drinking and driving to Weslaco students

WESLACO – An initiative in Weslaco is intented on showing teenagers the consequences of drinking and driving just before spring break.

Weslaco Independent School District teamed up with local first responders, including AirMed South Texas and the police department, to show high school students a reenactment of what could happen if someone decides to drink and drive.

Dr. Priscilla Canales, the superintendent for Weslaco ISD, says the message is important and that it can affect anyone. She says this simulation reminds her of the time she lost one of her friends.

"When I saw the simulation, it reminded me so much of Larry and his shattered dreams. He had so much potential and we saw a very bright future for him and that was ended by a careless driver," says Canales

Chief Joel Rivera, with Weslaco police, says unfortunately drunk driving is not uncommon for the city or Hidalgo County.

He added during certain times of the year police patrol the roads looking out for teenagers who might be drinking illegally.

Watch the video for the full story.