Inside look at reopening of Mission restaurants

Many local restaurants reopened Friday to the public at a 25 percent capacity and their owners are excited.

This first phase of reopening gives them hope they'll be able to stay open.

Nancy Melhem, Executive Chef for Greens and Lemons in Mission, says that since the pandemic reached the Valley, sales have dropped more than 60 percent. But now she hopes they will be able to stay afloat.

