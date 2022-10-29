Interstate expansion projects in Cameron and Willacy counties completed
Fourteen years and $38 million later, the Texas Department of Transportation completed a project to expand two interstates in the Valley.
More than five miles were added to I-69E in the Willacy and Kennedy county line.
In Cameron County, more than two miles were added to the I-169.
The expansions were paid for with federal, state and local funds. A spokesperson with TXDoT said the improvements were necessary.
“The goal here is to have that connectivity in these very rural parts of our state to be able to connect the Rio Grande Valley all the way through the state of Texas,” TXDoT engineer Pedro Alvarez said.
TXDoT crews are now focusing on connecting Interstate 69 to Texarkana. That project is expected to be completed in 2029.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco police carry out checks on registered sex offenders ahead of Halloween...
-
Residents voice concerns over road construction project in San Carlos
-
Interstate expansion projects in Cameron and Willacy counties completed
-
City responds after advocates describe 'unacceptable' conditions at Weslaco animal shelter
-
5 On Your Side: Valley widow waiting for installation of loved one’s...