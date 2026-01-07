Mission driver was eating soup in crash that injured DPS trooper, records say

Raul Robert Bustamante. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A Mission man was driving recklessly and eating soup when he caused a crash that hospitalized a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Raul Robert Bustamante, 22, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle in connection with the Tuesday crash, DPS previously said.

The trooper sustained “serious bodily injuries to his leg,” according to the complaint.

As previously reported, the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a Ford Mustang on the eastbound lanes of Expressway 83 west of Conway Avenue at around 5:17 p.m. when the Mustang was struck by a passing vehicle driven by Bustamante, DPS said.

The Mustang launched toward the trooper, pinning him to the center of the cement barrier, DPS said.

"The DPS trooper sustained bodily injury and was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition," DPS said in a news release.

According to the criminal complaint, Bustamante made a statement saying he had been eating soup while operating the vehicle. Bustamante also said he hit the parked vehicle after overcorrecting and losing control of his vehicle in an effort to avoid striking the marked parked vehicle.

Bustamante displayed several unsafe and reckless behaviors on the roadway, according to the complaint. This included “making several unsafe lane changes, and following too closely to traffic,” the complaint stated.

A witness at the scene told DPS he saw Bustamante speeding and driving recklessly through rush hour traffic, the complaint added. Bustamante was arrested following the crash.

Hidalgo County jail records show Bustamante remains in custody.