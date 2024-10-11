Investigan un accidente mortal en Pharr
Los socorristas están en la escena de un accidente fatal en Pharr.
El Jefe de Bomberos de Pharr Pilar Rodríguez, confirmó un accidente fatal en Owassa Road y Cage Boulevard, pero se refirió a todas las preguntas al Departamento de Policía de Pharr.
Noticias RGV de noticias se puso en contacto con el Departamento de Policía de Pharr para obtener más información.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo, regrese para actualizaciones.
