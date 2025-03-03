Investigation underway after body found in McAllen apartment
An autopsy was ordered after police found a body in an apartment, the McAllen Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News.
The body was found in an apartment on the 5900 block of N. 23rd Street on Friday, Feb. 28 shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz.
Foul play was not suspected at this time, Saenz added.
Police responded to the apartment after an acquaintance of the individual reported they had not heard from the individual in an “extended period of time. “
The identity of the individual has not been released, but police said appropriate family notifications have been made.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg to host 5th annual Hometown of Heroes Half-Marathon
-
Edinburg police arrest man accused of assaulting wife, firing gun in their...
-
Sheriff’s office: Man charged with murder after admitting to shooting his brother...
-
Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing unique perspectives
-
Valley moms react after witnessing chaos at cheerleading competition in Dallas
Sports Video
-
UTRGV WOMENS BASKETBALL
-
Harlingen South Lady Hawks clinch district title with win over Lopez
-
UTRGV baseball dominates in conference opener against SLC preseason #1 ranked team
-
La Feria basketball season comes to heartbreaking end in regional final
-
Day 2 highlights from Mid Valley Classic baseball tournament