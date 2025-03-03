Investigation underway after body found in McAllen apartment

An autopsy was ordered after police found a body in an apartment, the McAllen Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The body was found in an apartment on the 5900 block of N. 23rd Street on Friday, Feb. 28 shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz.

Foul play was not suspected at this time, Saenz added.

Police responded to the apartment after an acquaintance of the individual reported they had not heard from the individual in an “extended period of time. “

The identity of the individual has not been released, but police said appropriate family notifications have been made.