Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown McAllen
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in McAllen, according to police.
The McAllen Police Department responded to a report of a man found deceased at the 400 block of S. 16th Street Thursday at around 1 p.m.
According to department spokesperson Lt. Joel Morales, police are currently investigating the cause of death.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
