Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown McAllen

1 hour 27 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, January 09 2025 Jan 9, 2025 January 09, 2025 4:09 PM January 09, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in McAllen, according to police.

The McAllen Police Department responded to a report of a man found deceased at the 400 block of S. 16th Street Thursday at around 1 p.m.

According to department spokesperson Lt. Joel Morales, police are currently investigating the cause of death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

