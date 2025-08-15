'It was so nice to not just see kids glued to their phone:' La Joya ISD speaks on new cell phone ban policy

Cell phones are now banned for students during school hours.

La Joya Independent School District leaders say it's not just about limiting distractions, it's about creating a learning environment where students can feel present, connected and safe.

Across the board, from elementary to high school campuses, students are now required to keep their phones in locked pouches during the day.

La Joya ISD says it's part of complying with state law, but it's also creating more face-to-face interaction on campus.

RELATED COVERAGE: La Joya ISD addresses cell phone ban concerns

Some of the feedback on the new law this week has been positive. Teachers are already noticing more student engagement both in and outside of classrooms

"I actually walked through a lunchroom at one of our high schools the other day, kids were talking, kids were engaged in conversation with each other. They were playing games, like playing cards, doing their homework in the lunchroom. It was so nice to not just see kids glued to their phone," La Joya ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcey Sorensen said.

Many district policies ask for parents to call the front office if they need to contact their child during the day.

La Joya ISD is also rolling out new safety measures.

They have added fencing upgrades, buzz-in entry systems and every campus has at least one police officer on site. High schools can have up to eight officers based on their class size and layout of the campus.

District officials say these new upgrades are helping set the tone for a successful school year.