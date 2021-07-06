July 6, 2021: Flash Flood Watch issued for Rio Grande Valley

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of deep South Texas, including:

Coastal Cameron County

Coastal Willacy County

Inland Cameron County

Inland Willacy County

Northern Hidalgo County

Southern Hidalgo County

Starr County

The NWS says numerous showers and thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and is expected to continue this morning through Wednesday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts of three to five inches are expected.

Low-lying and poorly draining areas may experience flash flooding, according to NWS.

Heavy rainfall over a short period of time will cause difficulty in driving.