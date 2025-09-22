Jury awards $2.8 million to victims in San Perlita shooting incident

A jury has awarded seven individuals $2.8 million in damages that stemmed from a shooting incident near San Perlita, according to a news release from the Ryan Solis Law Group.

The news release said on December 27, 2020, seven teenagers were shot at by William Dan Rhodes while driving on a public road.

A jury unanimously awarded $1.4 million in compensatory damages and $1.4 in punitive damages to plaintiffs Arturo Sayas, Aaron Rivera, Slade Gutierrez, Jayden Rubalcaba, John Rubalcaba, Chris Guererro and Diego Gutierrez, according to the news release.

Rhodes was armed with a Henry Big Boy .45 caliber lever-action rifle and fired multiple shots at the victims' vehicles as they were exploring the Devil's Lagoon near El Toro Road, according to the news release. The victims were all high school students at the time and were visiting the "haunted lagoon" on their Christmas break.

The news release said evidence showed Rhodes, who lives nearby, shot directly at one of their vehicle's. One of the bullets shattered a rear window, sending glass throughout the truck.

In the news release, Ryan Solis said the victims were not drinking, doing drugs or had any weapons.

"They were simply out looking for Devil’s Lagoon," Solis said.

He said Rhodes saw them from his house and drove over to El Toro Road to confront them. Rhodes exited his vehicle and began walking toward the truck, waving one arm while his rifle was down at his side.

The victims did not see Rhodes' weapon and slowed down thinking he needed help, according to Solis. That's when Rhodes immediately fired a round over the cab of the truck.

Solis said the victims feared for their safety and sped off. That's when Rhodes fired two more shots at the second truck, hitting the bumper and the back window.

The jury deliberated just under an hour before returning with the verdict.