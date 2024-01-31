Jury deliberating fate of convicted killer Victor Godinez

The defense and prosecution made their closing arguments on Tuesday during the punishment phase of the capital murder trial of Victor Godinez.

Godinez was found guilty last week of causing the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who died four months after Godinez shot him in April 2019.

Sanchez died while recovering from his injuries in Houston.

The courtroom was full of family members from both Godinez and murdered DPS trooper Sanchez.

The jury will now decide if Godinez is a threat to society and give him the death penalty, or if past life events should be taken into consideration and decide on life in prison without parole.

Godinez was also found guilty of two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

During closing arguments, lead prosecutor Joseph Orendain told the jury to think about the choices Godinez made that led up to trooper Sanchez's murder.

Orendain said Godinez chose to drink, retrieve a handgun and shoot trooper Sanchez. Four hours later, Godinez also chose to shoot at two other officers, Orendain added, arguing that Godinez killing trooper Sanchez is enough evidence that he will pose a danger to society.

Witnesses for the defenses testified that Godinez drank the day of the shooting. His blood was drawn six hours after he stopped drinking that day, according to testimony, and his blood level was twice the legal limit.

Defense attorney Oscar Rene Flores reminded the jury that Godinez's father died when he was young and that his mother wasn't always present.

The jury began deliberating at around noon on Tuesday. As of 10:55 p.m., the jury was still deliberating Godinez's fate. Channel 5 News will keep you posted once a decision is made.

Watch the video above for the full story.