Jury trials on hold in Hidalgo County due to pandemic can create backlog

As schools, churches and businesses find ways to adjust during the pandemic, so are courts. A high-profile trial was supposed to start this week. However, it was pushed back until further notice.

“It’s been stressful,” said Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez. “It’s been difficult for all of us. In the sense, you know, dispensing with justice, but we’ve had good collaboration.”

The DA says some things still continue, such as hearings, which are now done virtually. Grand juries still meet and indictments are still being processed, but jury trials are on hold.

This week, the voter fraud trial centering around Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina and his wife were supposed to start. A former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault was scheduled for this month. Both are pushed back.

Rodriguez says some Texas counties are holding jury trials virtually, but he says that comes with risk.

