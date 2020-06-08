Justice Dept. charges Texas man under US bump stock ban

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department has brought its first case for violating the federal ban on bump stocks, devices that allow a semi-automatic firearm to fire rapidly like a machine gun.

Federal prosecutors say Ajay Dhingra of Houston has been charged with possessing a machine gun, making false statements to acquire a firearm and other charges.

They say Dhingra came on the radar of law enforcement after sending a "concerning message" to the George Bush Foundation. Prosecutors said he'd been committed to a psychiatric facility and was prohibited from owning firearms.

Investigators found two guns at Dhingra's house, including an AR-15 rifle with an attached bump stock. Court documents said they also found four 100-catriridge magazines.

A nationwide ban on bump stocks took effect in March.

Dhingra's attorney declined to comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.