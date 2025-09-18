Katy man charged with manslaughter in deadly Alamo semi-trailer crash

A 28-year-old man from the Houston area is facing a manslaughter charge in Hidalgo County.

Jail records show David Arthur Davis of the city of Katy was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a manslaughter charge on Aug. 28.

An arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News on Wednesday identifies Davis as the driver of a semi-trailer that crashed into a vehicle near Alamo, killing 76-year-old Rogelio Benavidez-Urrea.

The crash happened on Dec. 13, 2024 at the intersection of Stewart and Military roads.

According to the affidavit, Davis disregarded a blinking red traffic light and stop sign when he collided into Benavidez-Urrea’s vehicle.

The impact caused Benavidez-Urrea’s vehicle to crash into a light post. He died at the scene.

Channel 5 News previously reported that the driver of the semi-trailer — now identified as Davis — was hospitalized following the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: McAllen man killed in semitrailer crash near Alamo

The affidavit was signed on Aug. 19, 2025. It wasn’t immediately clear why it took eight months to arrest Davis.

Hidalgo County jail records show Davis was released on a $20,000 bond on Aug. 30, 2025.