KRGV Concludes Full-Time Operations of Noticias RGV

WESLACO - Thursday, July 31, 2025 marked the final day of full-time operations for KRGV's Spanish-language news brand, Noticias RGV.

While this chapter closes, KRGV remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering trusted local coverage as the Rio Grande Valley's most-watched news station, Channel 5 News.

With the ongoing support of the Manship family, KRGV proudly provided Spanish language content to audiences in the Valley for more than a decade.

"Our goal over this past decade has been to provide our audience with local news they can trust — in the language they prefer," said KRGV General Manager John Kittleman. "I'm incredibly proud of every team member, past and present, who helped bring Spanish-language news to our community. We also thank our advertising partners and — most of all — our viewers. Unfortunately, in the end, the audience just wasn't large enough to sustain these efforts on a full-time basis."

Timeline of KRGV's Spanish News Milestones:

- July 1, 2015: Launched SAP (Secondary Audio Program) services, offering real-time Spanish translations of Channel 5 newscasts.

- September 30, 2019: Introduced Somos Noticias on subchannel 5.2, featuring four live one-hour newscasts daily from Weslaco.

- October 1, 2020: Partnered with Azteca America to launch Hechos Valle, delivering more Spanish-language local news than any other Valley station. (Azteca America ceased operations on December 31, 2022.)

- January 1, 2023: Rebranded to Noticias RGV through a partnership with Novelisima.

- January 1, 2025: Returned to Somos el Valle programming on 5.2, while continuing to produce Noticias RGV content.