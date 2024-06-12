x

La Entrevista: Campamento de verano de baloncesto

1 hour 30 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, June 12 2024 Jun 12, 2024 June 12, 2024 9:57 AM June 12, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Juanita Maldonado, representante de 'Rio Grande Valley Vipers', visita Noticias RGV para informarnos de los próximos eventos del basketball de los 'Vipers'. 

Para más información sobre los eventos, ingresa a riograndevalley.gleague.nba.com

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

