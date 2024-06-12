La Entrevista: Campamento de verano de baloncesto
Juanita Maldonado, representante de 'Rio Grande Valley Vipers', visita Noticias RGV para informarnos de los próximos eventos del basketball de los 'Vipers'.
Para más información sobre los eventos, ingresa a riograndevalley.gleague.nba.com
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
