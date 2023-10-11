x

La Entrevista: Carnaval decora eventos locales

2 hours 43 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, October 11 2023 Oct 11, 2023 October 11, 2023 6:09 PM October 11, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Graciela Mejia, la propietaria de Carnaval, nos habla acerca de su negocio que se dedica a las decoraciones para eventos como cumpleaños, bodas, quinceañeras y mucho más.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

