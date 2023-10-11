La Entrevista: Carnaval decora eventos locales
En La Entrevista, Graciela Mejia, la propietaria de Carnaval, nos habla acerca de su negocio que se dedica a las decoraciones para eventos como cumpleaños, bodas, quinceañeras y mucho más.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
