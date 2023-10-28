Immigration/Border Wall News
More than 8,000 migrants have made their way to the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen in October so far.... More >>
The city of Brownsville is reporting a “slight” drop in the number of migrants being dropped off there. For... More >>
" Texas Senate moves border bill that allows state police to arrest migrants at U.S.-Mexico border " was first... More >>
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Over five years, the largest U.S. city on the Mexican border developed a well-oiled system to... More >>
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president said Tuesday that he rejected a U.S. request to set up migrant transit centers... More >>
The Biden administration waived 26 federal laws for construction of 17 miles of new border wall in Starr County. ... More >>
More than 1,400 migrants crossed into the Cameron County area on Thursday as the city of Brownsville reemerges as a... More >>
‘We feel abandoned by this administration:’ Hidalgo County sheriff calling for more action to secure the border
The Hidalgo County Sheriff joined a group of sheriffs calling for more action to secure the border. In a... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is going to resume deporting migrants to Venezuela, two U.S. officials told The Associated... More >>
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration announced they waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall... More >>
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City is challenging a unique legal agreement that requires it to provide emergency housing... More >>
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday said he will travel to Latin America to... More >>
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president said Monday that about 10,000 migrants per day are heading to the U.S. border,... More >>
Originally Published: 02 OCT 23 10:11 ET By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN Washington (CNN) — Border Patrol apprehended more... More >>
CHICAGO (AP) — Hidden behind a heavy black curtain in one of the nation's busiest airports is Chicago's unsettling response... More >>
