Harlingen immigration attorney reacts to Biden-ACLU settlement...
Harlingen immigration attorney reacts to Biden-ACLU settlement over migrant family separations
More than 8,000 migrants have made their way to the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen in October so far.... More >>
1 week ago Tuesday, October 17 2023 Oct 17, 2023 Tuesday, October 17, 2023 9:12:00 PM CDT October 17, 2023 in News
City of Brownsville reports 'slight' drop in...
City of Brownsville reports 'slight' drop in migrant drop-offs
The city of Brownsville is reporting a “slight” drop in the number of migrants being dropped off there. For... More >>
1 week ago Saturday, October 14 2023 Oct 14, 2023 Saturday, October 14, 2023 5:13:00 PM CDT October 14, 2023 in News
Texas Senate moves border bill that allows...
Texas Senate moves border bill that allows state police to arrest migrants at U.S.-Mexico border
" Texas Senate moves border bill that allows state police to arrest migrants at U.S.-Mexico border " was first... More >>
2 weeks ago Friday, October 13 2023 Oct 13, 2023 Friday, October 13, 2023 9:14:26 AM CDT October 13, 2023 in News
US Border Patrol has released thousands of...
US Border Patrol has released thousands of migrants on San Diego's streets, taxing charities
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Over five years, the largest U.S. city on the Mexican border developed a well-oiled system to... More >>
2 weeks ago Tuesday, October 10 2023 Oct 10, 2023 Tuesday, October 10, 2023 3:18:28 PM CDT October 10, 2023 in News
Mexico says it has rejected US-funded migrant...
Mexico says it has rejected US-funded migrant transit centers
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president said Tuesday that he rejected a U.S. request to set up migrant transit centers... More >>
2 weeks ago Tuesday, October 10 2023 Oct 10, 2023 Tuesday, October 10, 2023 3:14:00 PM CDT October 10, 2023 in News
Biden administration clears way for new border...
Biden administration clears way for new border wall construction in Starr County
The Biden administration waived 26 federal laws for construction of 17 miles of new border wall in Starr County. ... More >>
3 weeks ago Friday, October 06 2023 Oct 6, 2023 Friday, October 06, 2023 12:15:00 AM CDT October 06, 2023 in News
City of Brownsville seeing increase in illegal...
City of Brownsville seeing increase in illegal border crossings
More than 1,400 migrants crossed into the Cameron County area on Thursday as the city of Brownsville reemerges as a... More >>
3 weeks ago Thursday, October 05 2023 Oct 5, 2023 Thursday, October 05, 2023 7:49:00 PM CDT October 05, 2023 in News
‘We feel abandoned by this administration:’ Hidalgo...
‘We feel abandoned by this administration:’ Hidalgo County sheriff calling for more action to secure the border
The Hidalgo County Sheriff joined a group of sheriffs calling for more action to secure the border. In a... More >>
3 weeks ago Thursday, October 05 2023 Oct 5, 2023 Thursday, October 05, 2023 7:25:00 PM CDT October 05, 2023 in News
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is going to resume deporting migrants to Venezuela, two U.S. officials told The Associated... More >>
3 weeks ago Thursday, October 05 2023 Oct 5, 2023 Thursday, October 05, 2023 2:11:00 PM CDT October 05, 2023 in News
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to...
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in Starr County
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration announced they waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall... More >>
3 weeks ago Wednesday, October 04 2023 Oct 4, 2023 Wednesday, October 04, 2023 5:08:00 PM CDT October 04, 2023 in News
New York City moves to suspend 'right...
New York City moves to suspend 'right to shelter' as migrant influx continues
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City is challenging a unique legal agreement that requires it to provide emergency housing... More >>
3 weeks ago Wednesday, October 04 2023 Oct 4, 2023 Wednesday, October 04, 2023 3:11:00 PM CDT October 04, 2023 in News
New York City mayor heads to Latin...
New York City mayor heads to Latin America with message for asylum seekers: 'We are at capacity'
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday said he will travel to Latin America to... More >>
3 weeks ago Tuesday, October 03 2023 Oct 3, 2023 Tuesday, October 03, 2023 7:02:54 PM CDT October 03, 2023 in News
Mexico's president says 10,000 migrants a day...
Mexico's president says 10,000 migrants a day head to US border; he blames US sanctions on Cuba
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president said Monday that about 10,000 migrants per day are heading to the U.S. border,... More >>
3 weeks ago Monday, October 02 2023 Oct 2, 2023 Monday, October 02, 2023 4:34:00 PM CDT October 02, 2023 in News
Unlawful border crossings hit high for the...
Unlawful border crossings hit high for the year with over 200,000 apprehensions in September
Originally Published: 02 OCT 23 10:11 ET By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN Washington (CNN) — Border Patrol apprehended more... More >>
3 weeks ago Monday, October 02 2023 Oct 2, 2023 Monday, October 02, 2023 4:29:24 PM CDT October 02, 2023 in News
Chicago is keeping hundreds of migrants at...
Chicago is keeping hundreds of migrants at airports while waiting on shelters and tents
CHICAGO (AP) — Hidden behind a heavy black curtain in one of the nation's busiest airports is Chicago's unsettling response... More >>
3 weeks ago Sunday, October 01 2023 Oct 1, 2023 Sunday, October 01, 2023 11:23:44 AM CDT October 01, 2023 in News
