La Entrevista: Cultura Coffee Co brinda cafés de alta calidad

1 hour 42 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, September 20 2023 Sep 20, 2023 September 20, 2023 4:44 PM September 20, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, el propietario de Cultura Coffee Co, Christopher Hernández, nos informa sobre su negocio ubicado en Edinburg donde se enfocan en preparar cafés de alta calidad. 

Cultura Coffee Co, también ofrece un lugar para estudiar, trabajar, o simplemente para tomarse un café. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

