La Entrevista: Cultura Coffee Co brinda cafés de alta calidad
En La Entrevista, el propietario de Cultura Coffee Co, Christopher Hernández, nos informa sobre su negocio ubicado en Edinburg donde se enfocan en preparar cafés de alta calidad.
Cultura Coffee Co, también ofrece un lugar para estudiar, trabajar, o simplemente para tomarse un café.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
