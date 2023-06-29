La Entrevista: Exhibición de ropa tradicional guatemalteca en el Valle
Rosario Ovando Castro, cónsul de Guatemala en McAllen, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para platicarnos sobre una exhibición de ropa tradicional guatemalteca, con típicos atuendos de esta nación y cultura, para que los residentes del Valle puedan conocer y disfrutar.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police seize vape pens, cartridges and other drugs inside residence
-
Suspects linked to shots fired call in custody after chase ends in...
-
Interim state AG says only one elected position can be held, Dr....
-
Tenants in Weslaco apartments face AC issues through summer heat
-
Pump Patrol: June 29, 2023
Sports Video
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp
-
7-on-7 state tournament concludes