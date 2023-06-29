x

La Entrevista: Exhibición de ropa tradicional guatemalteca en el Valle

By: Nicolas Quintero

Rosario Ovando Castro, cónsul de Guatemala en McAllen, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para platicarnos sobre una exhibición de ropa tradicional guatemalteca, con típicos atuendos de esta nación y cultura, para que los residentes del Valle puedan conocer y disfrutar. 

