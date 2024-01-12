x

La Entrevista: Grupo médico asesora sobre los distintos cuidados del sistema respiratorio

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, el neumólogo Dr. Ramón I. Rodríguez, comparte los distintos servicios que ofrece en cuanto al cuidado del sistema respiratorio en el Valley Pulmonary Group.

Vea video para el informe completo.

