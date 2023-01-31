x

La Entrevista: Mariachis 'Estrellas del Valle' comparten sus experiencias junto a interprete Ernesto Guerra

Tuesday, January 31 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Durante la inauguración de Buenos Días Valle, el grupo de mariachis Estrellas del Valle y uno de sus intérpretes, Ernesto Guerra, formaron parte de La Entrevista para hablar de sus experiencias y compartir su talento.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

