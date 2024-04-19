x

La Entrevista: McAllen recibe el evento 'Noche de Poesía'

Friday, April 19 2024
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Susanna De La Garza, asistente de biblioteca de McAllen, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablarnos del evento "Noche de Poesía", el cual se realizará el martes 23 de abril y contará con la presencia de las autoras Emmy Perez y Julieta Corpus, quienes estarán presentando parte de su colección.

Lugar del evento: Palm View Branch 3401 Jordan Rd W, McAllen 

Número de contacto: 956-681-3110

Página web para más información: www.mcallenlibrary.net

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

