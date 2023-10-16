x

La Entrevista: Pharr organizará el Avocado Fest

5 hours 13 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, October 16 2023 Oct 16, 2023 October 16, 2023 3:06 PM October 16, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Yuri González, portavoz de la ciudad Pharr visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para platicarnos sobre el Avocado Fest que se realizará el próximo el 21 de octubre. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

