La Entrevista: Pharr organizará el Avocado Fest
Yuri González, portavoz de la ciudad Pharr visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para platicarnos sobre el Avocado Fest que se realizará el próximo el 21 de octubre.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
