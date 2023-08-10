x

La Entrevista: Progressive Talent Solutions ofrece ayuda para encontrar empleo

1 day 6 hours 36 minutes ago Tuesday, August 08 2023 Aug 8, 2023 August 08, 2023 7:00 PM August 08, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, Ana Longoria, de Progressive Talent Solutions visita nuestros estudios para compartir como funcionan sus servicios, los cuales buscan ayudar a las personas a encontrar un empleo. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

