La Entrevista: Progressive Talent Solutions ofrece ayuda para encontrar empleo
En La Entrevista, Ana Longoria, de Progressive Talent Solutions visita nuestros estudios para compartir como funcionan sus servicios, los cuales buscan ayudar a las personas a encontrar un empleo.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Multiple fire investigations underway across Hidalgo County
-
Consumer Reports: Furnishing that first apartment
-
Sheriff’s Office: Investigation into ‘illegal gambling’ being conducted at game room near...
-
Sen. Ted Cruz visits SpaceX Boca Chica facility
-
Fire crews stationed next to Brownsville Border Patrol processing center to help...