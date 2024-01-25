x

La Entrevista: RGV Vipers anuncian sus próximos partidos

4 hours 23 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, January 25 2024 Jan 25, 2024 January 25, 2024 2:00 PM January 25, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Juan Camilo

Sandy Vasquez de los RGV Vipers y Gabriel Garcia de Reliant Energy se unirán para discutir los inminentes partidos de baloncesto en el Bert Ogden Arena. Marca en tu calendario: dos emocionantes encuentros, el viernes 26 y sábado 27 de enero.

