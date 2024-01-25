La Entrevista: RGV Vipers anuncian sus próximos partidos
Sandy Vasquez de los RGV Vipers y Gabriel Garcia de Reliant Energy se unirán para discutir los inminentes partidos de baloncesto en el Bert Ogden Arena. Marca en tu calendario: dos emocionantes encuentros, el viernes 26 y sábado 27 de enero.
Vea el video para el informe completo
