La Entrevista: The Blooming Boutique diseña flores personalizadas exclusivas

2 hours 49 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, January 25 2024 Jan 25, 2024 January 25, 2024 9:12 AM January 25, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo

Martha Martínez, del negocio 'The Blooming Boutique' en Brownsville, nos comparte acerca de la variedad de ramos de flores que ofrecen.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

