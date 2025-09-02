La Feria mobile home fire under control
No injuries were reported Tuesday after a fire broke out at a mobile home, according to the La Feria Police Department.
The fire broke out Tuesday just before 4 p.m. near FM 506 and Tio Cano Road.
The mobile home was not occupied when the fire broke out, and the pets that were there were removed, police added.
As of Tuesday at 6 p.m., police said the fire was controlled and firefighters are eliminating hot spots.
