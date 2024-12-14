La Feria Tournament: December 13, 2024
Scores:
La Feria 47, Brownsville Hanna 46
Santa Maria 60, Raymondville 40
Edinburg North 64, Economedes 49
Weslaco 79, St. Joseph Academy 44
