La Feria Tournament: December 13, 2024

4 hours 20 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2024 Dec 13, 2024 December 13, 2024 10:12 PM December 13, 2024 in Sports

Scores:

La Feria 47, Brownsville Hanna 46

Santa Maria 60, Raymondville 40

Edinburg North 64, Economedes 49

Weslaco 79, St. Joseph Academy 44

