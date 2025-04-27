La Feria undergoing $2 million in drainage improvements

Residents in La Feria living near FM 506 will soon get some flood relief after the city recently hired a contractor to start a second project along the highway.

The projects will impact resident Margie Canales, who said the majority of the water runs into her street on Arroyo Lane from FM 506, making travel a headache.

“The water came up to the edge of the street, and it came up all the way. We had to block our fence with metal and everything to prevent the water from coming in,” Canales said. “It was hard for us to go into our streets in or out during the storms."

La Feria Public Works Director Alfonso Rodriguez said both projects will cost $2 million. The projects are being paid for with grants from the Texas General Land Office.

“At least 500 to 600 homes will benefit from that,” Rodriguez said.

The first project runs from Cooper Lane to Dodd Lane. Construction is already underway.

“We are putting in bigger pipes in that area to get the water out here a little bit faster,” Rodriguez said.

The second phase runs from Dodd Lane to the Arroyo Colorado. New 60-inch pipes will be added in along with swells.

“The swells are basically like a canal that are on the edge of the roads,” Rodriguez said.

The goal is to get the water quickly off of roads and into the river.

Construction on the second project is set to start in about a month.

Rodriguez said they hope to have both of the projects wrapped up before the beginning of hurricane season in June 2025.